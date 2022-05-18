Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene hounds DC mayor's office about January 6 'prisoners of war'
In a video posted to her Instagram account, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) can be seen storming D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office and demanding to see the mayor over alleged mistreatment of Jan. 6 defendants who are jailed in D.C.

Alongside Greene was Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who told a security guard that "two people have died in the jail in the last week."

"So we think it's all the more important that we get them," Gohmert can be heard saying in the video.

According to reports, two people have died at the D.C. Jail since Friday.

Greene went on to complain that the Capitol rioters have "have been held for months on end, being abused as political prisoners of war" by "federal judges, prosecutors at the Department of Justice, but also the DC jail."

