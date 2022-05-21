Business owner in Marjorie Taylor Greene's district fears 'retaliation' for supporting her GOP primary opponent
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) -- (Photo by Olivier Douliery for AFP)

According to a report from CNN on how things look on the ground in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia district with the voters heading to the polls on Tuesday, there is growing discontentment with the controversial lawmaker among Republican voters and a bit of fear of the lawmaker for opposing her re-election.

As CNN's Simone Pathe reports, more than a few voters stated they like what Taylor Greene stands for before admitting they don't care for the way she has represented them or conducted herself since they sent to Congress in 2020.

With the focus of Pathe's piece on Taylor Greene's only serious opponent, Jennifer Strahan, for the Republican Patry nomination, a few conservatives stated they are already in the mood for a change after two years of the freshman lawmaker.

According to Pathe, "The controversial Greene is often mentioned in the same breath as other Donald Trump acolytes in the US House, such as North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who lost his primary earlier this week. But unlike in the Tar Heel state, where Republicans -- including the state's junior GOP senator -- mobilized against Cawthorn, Greene hasn't encountered the same level of organized opposition -- or spending -- against her."

That doesn't mean there is ant a groundswell of opposition to her re-election with one voter explaining why he has already cast his ballot for Strahan and a local business owner wishing to remain anonymous about her support for Strahan out of fear of Taylor Greene.

Kenneth Studdard of Dogwood Books said he has a view of a local cafe Taylor Greene patronizes when she is in town, and said he already voted for the challenger fully knowing her chances of an upset are slim in the highly conservative district.

"If you're Strahan, you're trying to do two things: Hold her under 50 (percent) and come in second," he explained.

Another business owner spotted putting a Strahan sign in their shop window, didn't want to be named in the CNN report.

According to Pathe the owner "had trepidatiously put a Strahan sign in her shop window, [and] said Strahan would be more effective in Washington but requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation -- specifically the fear of receiving a threatening voicemail from the congresswoman."

"My stomach is churning just talking to you," the shop owner told CNN.

According to the executive director of VIEW PAC whose mission is to elect Republican women to Congress, Taylor Greene is a hindrance to their work.

"It's unfortunate that in 2020, we elected some really tremendous Republican women and the only one people talk about is the only one who has no business being in Congress," Julie Conway told CNN.

2020 Election SmartNews