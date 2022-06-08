On Wednesday during an interview on Real America's Voice, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued that former President Donald Trump isn't responsible for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In fact, she argued, nobody is really responsible for the attack.

"You know, Americans are suffering so much just from the damage the Democrats have done to our country," said Greene. "The last thing they want to see on TV is a bunch of whiny members of Congress complaining about what happened to them on January 6th, when these same members of Congress could care less about what happened to American cities all over the country in the year of 2020, the violent BLM riots."

"So you know, all of this selfishness and this whole idea that they're still upset about January 6th when nothing was planned — it just simply happened — and the idea that they want to say Trump did it, well no, President Trump did not do it, Republican members of Congress didn't do it, Peter Navarro didn't do it, no one did this, it just happened. But yet, yes, Democrats did fund BLM riots and they did bail them out of jail. And the media helped the entire thing happen."

The idea that the attack on the Capitol was spontaneous is at odds with reams of evidence that far-right groups carefully coordinated and planned the whole strike.

Furthermore, while there isn't any publicly available evidence yet suggesting Trump helped plan the attack, he is on record having sympathized with the attackers and dragged his feet in the face of calls to tell them to go home.

Watch below: