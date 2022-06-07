Jan. 6 hearing will feature Proud Boy documentarian embedded during the attack
Proud boys Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs (Photo by John Rudoff for AFP)

According to a report from Politico, a British documentarian who was allowed to film Proud Boy members during some of their private conversations about the Jan 6th insurrection will be a featured witness when the House committee investigating the riot convenes its first hearing on Thursday.

Nick Quested and his crew were embedded with the far-right group on the day that Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally preceded a march on the nation's Capitol that forced lawmakers to flee.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, "Quested captured some of the most harrowing and vivid footage from the front lines of the violence that day, including key moments of confrontation between members of the mob and Capitol Police just before rioters stormed the barricades. His crew was also present for key conversations among Proud Boys leaders, as well as a garage meeting between the group’s national chairman, Enrique Tarrio, and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, whose group also played a central role in the January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Thursday hearing will also feature a multimedia presentation documenting the events of the day, as well as three associates of former vice president Mike Pence who will be key to the committee's case against the Trump White House.

