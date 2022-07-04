Marjorie Taylor Greene says Americans should not be 'prideful' on July 4th

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) on Sunday offered some unusual advice for her fellow Americans as they gear up to recognize the 246th anniversary of the nation's independence from imperial Great Britain.

On her podcast, the right-wing freshman lawmaker, conspiracy theorist, climate change rejecter, and backer of former President Donald Trump's attempt to steal the 2020 election said that the country is teetering on the brink of collapse and that there is no reason for citizens to express their domestic pride.

"It's just, you can't be this arrogant. You can't be this arrogant. Anyone that is a student of history has to understand that nations rise and nations fall. And we have enough problems here in the United States of America and we're in a very fragile state," Greene said. "We are not too big to fall. But being arrogant is definitely the way to get there. We all know one thing is true. Pride comes before the fall. And America has definitely become prideful."

Continuing her rant on Sunday, Greene said that "we shouldn't fall" because "the American people want good things for our country, good things for our people," and "good things for our children's future."

She added that "we do not want what our government is doing to us."

Perhaps coincidentally, if not ironically, Greene's remarks landed less than a week after the conclusion of Pride Month, which she demanded an end to in a Twitter post on June 1st.

“Only one day each year, we honor military members who died serving our country for ALL of us to be free. An entire #PrideMonth and millions in spending through corporations & our government on LGBTQ sexual identity needs to end. The movements [sic] goals were achieved, were they not?” she tweeted.



Around that same time, Greene made the bizarre prediction that “probably in four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay, or trans or non-conforming, or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”

The timing of Greene's comments is also vexing for a couple of seemingly self-defeating reasons.

The first is due to their proximity to the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe versus Wade and Planned Parenthood versus Casey on June 24th, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and fulfilling the Republican Party's decades-long prophesied victory over women's bodily autonomy.

The decision in Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health versus Jackson Women's Health Organization has ignited celebratory fervor and manifested invaluable political theater among conservatives throughout the alleged Land of the Free.

The second is that Greene supported Trump's insurrection and failed coup to overthrow the federal government to keep himself in power. Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House January 6th Select Committee that Greene sought a pardon from Trump, and although Greene has said she did not, she was nonetheless in lock-step with other GOP House members who approached Trump for clemency to absolve their irreverent collusion.

The real kicker, however, is that Greene has obstructed President Joe Biden's efforts to ease at least some of the economic – and indeed existential – pain that Americans are feeling.

Greene voted against three pieces of legislation that would have a) allowed for the import of baby formula, b) forced fossil fuel producers to end price gouging, and c) imposed modest restrictions on handgun purchases to ensure that individuals with harmful intent are denied access to weapons.

Finally, every person is entitled to their own opinions about July 4th and how to observe it or dismiss it. What is shared, though, is a complex collective history that people like Greene want to whitewash. On Monday, let us all find a way to enlighten ourselves; for our health, our friends, our neighbors, our communities, and our imperfect union.