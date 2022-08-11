Marjorie Taylor Greene: Informants who sparked FBI's raid on Trump's resort are 'traitors'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in a recent episode of her show that the informants who helped the FBI in their raid on Donald Trump's Florida resort are "traitors," Newsweek reports.

Greene was reacting to a Newsweek report from Wednesday based on an inside source who said an informant told FBI agents where to find alleged classified documents Trump had taken from the White House at the end of his presidency.

"We now know that there was an FBI informant at Mar-a-Lago, who is that and how many other FBI informants are around President Trump on a daily basis, working at his clubs, working at Mar-a-Lago, or maybe Bedminster, or on his staff?" Greene asked.

"These are the things I want to know, because they're traitors, they are traitors and they're helping the deep state," she said. "These are the enemies within, these are the real enemies, and they are there to purposely create something against President Trump that is not there."

Greene went on to say that the FBI agents made sure they found evidence against Trump because if they "come up empty handed, then they know they're going to jail."

"That is why it's the most dangerous time for President Trump and his family and anyone in its orbit, me included, because these people will stop at nothing. They don't want a second President Trump term," Greene said. "Here's why; because he is dead serious, and he knows who his enemies are and he is going to finish the job he started in his first four years."