'This is what communist regimes do!' Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes over recommended sentence for Steve Bannon

On Wednesday, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to Twitter to complain about the sentence federal prosecutors are seeking against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon.

"The DOJ wants Steve Bannon to serve 6 mo in jail & pay $200,000 in fines because he used his First Amendment right of freedom of speech on his show to defend himself publicly and they are offended by his speech," wrote Greene. "This is what communist regimes do, not guardians of 'democracy.'"

Bannon's conviction is not about exercising political speech, but for criminal contempt of Congress after he categorically refused to comply with subpoenas for information from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon claimed immediately prior to the attack that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow," leading investigators to suspect he had inside knowledge. But he flouted these exhortations to come in to answer questions or provide any details, even though he could have exercised his Fifth Amendment rights to not disclose things that would incriminate himself even if he did testify.

In recent days following his conviction, Bannon has moved to comply with the subpoenas to try to seek a lesser sentence, but legal experts have said this may actually jeopardize him further.

Even before this conviction, Bannon had been charged with fraud as part of a scheme in which he and his associates solicited money from Trump supporters to privately build the former president's border wall, while allegedly pocketing a large portion for themselves. Trump pardoned Bannon of this offense on his way out the door, but New York State has prepared similar charges against him for the same scheme, as some of the fraud victims live in their jurisdiction.

Greene, a controversial lawmaker who has embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory and endorsed killing prominent Democratic leaders on social media, is a prominent supporter of Trump who is likely to be given more power and influence if Republicans win control of the House in this November's midterm elections