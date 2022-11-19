'Marjorie Taylor Greene has more control over the caucus than Kevin McCarthy': former GOP strategist

In a deep dive into what to expect from the Republican Party after the midterm election handed them control of the House by the slimmest of margins, the Guardian is reporting that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may end up as the new Speaker but his ability to control his caucus is tenuous at best.

More to the point, the Guardian's David Smith suggested that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be the one who wields the real power.

According to the report, there is a war going on within the Republican Party between the institutionalists and the far-right members who are allied with Donald Trump.

In the middle sits McCarthy who has long coveted the speaker's gavel but is at the mercy of caucus members like Taylor Greene due the failure of the GOP to gain a greater number of seats in the House.

According to longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson -- who split with the party over the former president -- it will be Taylor Greene who will be driving the GOP-controlled House's agenda.

With Smith writing, "Republicans in the House, meanwhile, offered initial support for Kevin McCarthy of California to serve as speaker but, given their narrow majority, the job may prove akin to herding cats. Each member will have huge sway over the conduct of business, raising the spectre of partisan battles and legislative gridlock with pro-Trump extremists gaining huge leverage," Wilson contributed, "McCarthy is the Sino - he’s the speaker in name only. Marjorie Taylor Greene runs the House caucus."

He added, "Marjorie Taylor Greene has more control over the caucus than Kevin McCarthy does. That symbolic vote was very clearly sending him a signal: do what we want or we’ll blow you out. They will if he does not obey them.”

“So we’re going to have endless investigations of Hunter Biden’s laptop," he predicted. " We’re going to have endless ‘Did Anthony Fauci brew up the virus in a Chinese lab?’ All this crap is coming down the pike and that’s because Kevin cannot resist the power they have over him. He is going to be the weakest speaker in the history of the US House.”

You can read more here.