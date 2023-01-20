Marjorie Taylor Greene renews vow to 'impeach Biden' despite slim GOP majorities
Republicans have a slender majority in the House of Representatives that includes several members who represent districts won by President Joe Biden in 2020.

Despite this, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is once again renewing her push to impeach Biden.

Writing on Twitter, Greene boasted that she drafted articles of impeachment against Biden one day after he was inaugurated, and she brought back these articles on Friday in a new push to get her party to remove the president.

"Two years ago, I introduced articles to impeach Joe Biden on his first full day in office," she wrote. "We will IMPEACH BIDEN!"

However, given the slim House Republican majority, it is unlikely that Biden will be impeached unless evidence emerges of him doing something truly unprecedented and egregious.

Under the current makeup of the House, Republicans could only afford to lose four votes for Greene's impeachment measure to fail.

According to information compiled by BallotPedia, there are currently 14 Republicans who are representing districts that Biden won in the 2020 election, which means Greene would have to convince more than 70 percent of them to go along with her impeachment gambit for it to have any chance of succeeding.

