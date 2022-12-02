'I'm over her!' Nick Fuentes lashes out at 'weak' Marjorie Taylor Greene after she disavows him

White nationalist Nick Fuentes publicly broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she disavowed him.

The neo-Nazi podcaster plunged Donald Trump into a days-long scandal after showing up with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, but Greene and other Republicans have participated in events with Fuentes and his "America First" political action group, and the Georgia Republican angered him by saying she no longer wanted anything to do with him.

"There's not anything that shows good character in her life," Fuentes said Friday on his program. "She's just weak. She'll go and say something edgy to get attention, and then when the pressure comes, she buckles. You know, she's going to be a MAGA mom and QAnon and all of that, and then the second Kevin McCarthy reprimands her and she loses her committee, she goes and apologizes, and she's going to say, 'Oh, Covid is like the Holocaust' -- oh, so edgy, wow, drink up all the attention, here's the attention you ordered -- and then the second it gets to hot, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I went to a Holocaust museum and nuh-nuh, nuh-nuh-nuh.'"

"I'm over her," he added. "It's, like, and by the way, you know, she wants to be the face of Christian nationalism -- like, she's a divorced and she's, like, actively an adulterer. How are you going to be the face of Christian nationalism when you're a divorced woman girl boss. It doesn't even make any sense. I'm so glad I don't have to pretend to support that anymore."



