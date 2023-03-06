Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Antifa designated as 'domestic terrorists'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

The Georgia Republican plans to introduce a resolution declaring the anti-fascist group is a terrorist organization in response to ongoing violent protests in Atlanta that left the site of a proposed police training facility ablaze, reported Fox News.

"Antifa are domestic terrorists and I'm introducing my resolution to officially declare them a terrorist organization on Tuesday," Greene tweeted Sunday night.

Protests have raged over the $90 million training facility in southwest Atlanta, which demonstrators say would harm a forest in the area and promote the militarization of police.

"This is domestic terrorism," Greene tweeted after the facility was damaged. "It was planned for weeks and announced on social media. Antifa are self proclaimed communists and consistently organize to attack our government over and over again. They should be taken seriously and not tolerated anymore."

At least 19 people have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism related to the protests since December, including six arrests in response to violence that broke out in response to the Georgia State Patrol killing of environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) introduced similar legislation in 2021, but it did not advance in House that was led at the time by Democrats.

