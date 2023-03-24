Marjorie Taylor Greene ducks whitewashing question during Jan. 6 jail visit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) on Friday led a Congressional delegation visiting jailed Jan. 6 defendants, and the far-right Congresswoman from Georgia afterward ducked a question from a reporter over whether the visit served to downplay the attack on the Capitol.

Greene led the visit of House Oversight Committee members from both parties, ostensibly to inspect conditions under which the 20 Jan. 6 defendants are being held at the Washington D.C. jail, who she called “political prisoners.”

After claiming the toilets at the jail don’t work and that the inmates are being denied medical care, Greene deflected a reporter’s question over whether the visit served the purpose of "whitewashing" the insurrection.

“They are," Greene said. "The Democrats and the media alike are whitewashing all the things that happened with the Antifa BLM protests and riots across the country in 2020.”

“I don't know why we have to all forget about those, and that we have to continue arresting 1,000 More people for January 6.”