Watch: Veteran tears into Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert over Jan. 6 jail visit
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant and Iraq War veteran Kristofer Goldsmith criticized Republican lawmakers on Friday for visiting a Washington, D.C., jail where some Jan. 6 defendants are being held.

The congressional delegation is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has expressed sympathy for the Jan. 6 inmates.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and the rest of those far-right Republicans care about January 6 defendants exactly as much as they care about veterans,” Goldsmith said during an appearance on MSNBC.

“We are great photo ops for them; we are great fundraising tools for them. But I know from walking around Capitol Hill for years and trying to talk to Republicans about improving veterans' healthcare, that they will not get involved in anything meaningful, like criminal justice reform. They're going to send out a bunch of emails, they're going there to get a bunch of donations from their rubes, and those people are going to still sit in prison because they broke the law."

"That's where they belong, and they are being treated with due process the way that anybody else who breaks the law is going to get treated,” Goldsmith said. “So, you know, I am disappointed to see them do that, but these people disappoint me every day, so it's not a surprise."

Watch video below or at this link.


