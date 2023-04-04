'Jesus was arrested': Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Christ and Nelson Mandela
RSBN/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) compared former President Donald Trump's arrest to the murder of Jesus Christ.

Greene told RSBN host Brian Glenn that Trump's arraignment in connection to hush money payments to a porn star put him in good company.

"President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today," she said. "Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government."

"There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments," she added. "And it's beginning today in New York City. And I just can't believe it's happening, but I'll always support him. He's done nothing wrong."

Moments earlier, Greene spoke to protesters outside the New York courthouse where Trump was scheduled to be arraigned. She quickly fled the demonstration after being swarmed by counter-protesters.

Watch the video clip at this link via the Recount.

