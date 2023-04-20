Marjorie Taylor Greene tattles to Kevin McCarthy after being rebuked by fellow Republican
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) hit back at Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) after he rebuked her on Wednesday for her furious outburst at Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In an interview with CNN's Manu Raju, Greene claimed that she was "surprised and angered" when Green silenced her after she broke decorum rules by lashing out at Mayorkas and calling him a "liar."

However, the one-time QAnon believer had an ace up her sleeve to resolve this feud with her fellow Republican: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In particular, Greene said that she had gone to talk with McCarthy after being rebuked and she claimed that McCarthy is completely in her corner in the dispute.

She also said that McCarthy would block any efforts by fellow Republicans to remove her from committee assignments for her continued outbursts.

"Speaker McCarthy is never going to let that happen," she said.

Greene has tried to cultivate a strong relationship with McCarthy, as she strongly backed his bid to become House Speaker in January even as many of her fellow far-right Republicans in the caucus refused to support him.

In return, Greene has been restored to her committee assignments and has now apparently been given free rein to behave however she sees fit.

