Marjorie Taylor Greene: It's 'very likely' impeachment articles coming over alleged Biden crimes
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) said Wednesday that it is "very likely" that articles of impeachment will be introduced in connection to an alleged pay-for-pay scheme involving President Joe Biden (D) when he was V.P.

In a "breaking news" video released by Greene, she said America "deserves to see what Joe Biden - as vice president and now as president, and his family members - what they have been doing and what it's doing to this country." She claims a whistleblower came forward to reveal records that purportedly tie Biden "directly to foreign nationals in an alleged pay-for-play scheme to influence policy decisions."

"What we're finding out now, there will very likely have to be new articles of impeachment with new information added," Greene noted, referring to the articles of impeachment she filed against Biden on the day he took office.

In the video, Greene also points to a letter sent Wednesday by Senator Chuck E. Grassley and Representative James Comer to FBI director Christopher Wray on the subject. The letter states that they need a form from Wray in order to fully prove the allegations.

"It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose," the letter says. "The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people."

Greene added that she is "looking forward to full cooperation" on the GOP investigation, and that they are maintaining the privacy, safety, and security of the purported whistleblower

"All of you deserve the truth," Greene said, noting that Americans deserve to know the facts regardless of which side of the political spectrum they find themselves.

"What a treachery and betrayal," the sitting congresswoman from Georgia added.

You can see the video below or at this link.


