'Mutually exclusive': Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for calling Biden both 'senile' and a criminal mastermind
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was schooled Friday on the ability of a “mentally incompetent” man to “mastermind a criminal empire."

‘Someone, please tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that President Joe Biden can't be mentally sound enough to run an international cabal of insidious elites while also being completely senile," The Insider wrote.

The website was responding to the controversial Republican’s claims, made to Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee and former TV anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, that Biden is heading an international criminal cabal.

"The true crimes are linked to Joe Biden himself. And he is the mastermind of the Biden criminal enterprise," she said on Wednesday, offering no evidence or details to back up her statement. "This is an international operation that has guided and steered the policy of the United States of America."

But just over a year ago, she responded to Biden’s State of the Union address by saying he was a “mentally incompetent, feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap.”

And, in September last year, she compared him to Hitler and called him “frail, weak, and dementia ridden."

Insider pointed out that other GOP figures, notably presidential candidate Nikki Haley, have also taken aim at the 80-year-old Biden’s mental capability.

