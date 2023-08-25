Marjorie Taylor Greene threats get man sent to prison
Threats of violence against Marjorie Taylor Greene got a New York man sentenced to prison, The Press & Sun Bulletin reported.

Joseph F. Morelli, 51, was sentenced to three months in prison and three years of post-release supervision for making threatening phone calls to the voicemail in Greene's office. He was charged with transmitting interstate threatening communications.

Morelli was taken into custody after police raided his apartment in Binghamton.

In one of the messages he said, "I'm gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I'm gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you."

"I'm gonna have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is, and I don't think you're gonna like it. … I can pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull. …You are going to get (expletive) physically hurt," he said in a second voicemail.

In a third voicemail, he said, "You're gonna cause people to get hurt, so I'm gonna have to hurt you physically. … I'm gonna make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone's gonna get you ‘cause I'll pay them to.'"

