WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene absurdly rants 'there were no court cases' challenging 2020 election results

Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claimed "there were no court cases" challenging the results of the 2020 presidential contest, during an "election integrity town hall" in Georgia on Tuesday night.

"Here is the issue I have: Joe Biden was in Pennsylvania today talking about oh, how all these court cases have proven that there was no voter fraud,'" Taylor Greene told attendees at the event in Rome sponsored by Women for America First. "Let's be real, there weren't any court cases, were there? No, because they were dropped based on standing, so the evidence has not been heard."

According to USA Today, Trump and his allies filed 62 lawsuits challenging the results of the election. While some were dismissed due to lack of standing, many were thrown out "based on the merits of the voter fraud allegations." PolitiFact adds: "More than 60 lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies failed because they were unable to prove their allegations. Some lawsuits were dismissed due to errors in the filings and other procedural issues."

Taylor Greene went on to say that while she believes the election was stolen, she does not subscribe to the conspiracy theory that Trump will somehow be reinstated in August.

"I also want to be very clear about something," she told the crowd. "Be careful who you believe and what they say. People are saying things like President Trump will be back in the White House in August. No, I do not believe that is going to happen, so I don't want you to be misled either. It's easy to get misled based on people's claims and what they want you to believe."

Taylor Greene then proceeded to continue misleading the audience, claiming that Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee, owns a company involved with counting ballots in Georgia. PolitiFact reported in June that this claim is false.

"It's time for Republicans to stand up and fight, because when Republicans lay down and just let things go by, what you're doing is you're letting the Democrats win, even when they shouldn't have won," Greene said.

