Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses press of rubbing 'fake smears across my face' in rant about her white nationalist speech

Apparently still smarting over criticism from Democrats and Republicans for giving a speech at a white nationalist convention last weekend, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on an extended Twitter rant on Friday morning using some colorful and imaginative phrasing.
According to the controversial GOP lawmaker, the speech she gave at the America First convention, whose organizer boasted about the superiority of white Americans and praised Vladimir Putin, was similar to all of the speeches she gives.
After writing, "I gave the same consistent America First message at every event to everyone regardless of their identity or ideology. I said nothing wrong and have always denounced racism and anti-semitism, always will. Evil hateful statements are not America First and don’t belong," Taylor Greene claimed people are trying to "cancel" her and then lashed out at the press for reporting on it.
"I follow Christ and he spoke to all," she wrote before adding, "the media went into hyper mode to rub more fake smears across my face with their lies in the headlines and truth in the last paragraph tactics, but never even asked my district’s GOP chair for a comment. They don’t care what people think, they want to control what they think."
READ: MAGA rioter pleads guilty after insisting that Ashli Babbit didn't exist
After claiming, "The Washington machine is drunk on power and low on common sense, she added, "While the press run around the Capitol all day hearing my every word and analyzing every syllable in my speeches, they know more than anyone I’m not all the ‘isms of hate they have worked so hard to try to make the public believe. Their hypocrisy is screaming."
You can see the whole series of tweets below:
2. I gave the same consistent America First message at every event to everyone regardless of their identity or ideology. \n\nI said nothing wrong and have always denounced racism and anti-semitism, always will.\n\nEvil hateful statements are not America First and don\u2019t belong.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1646408788
4. The media went into hyper mode to rub more fake smears across my face with their lies in the headlines and truth in the last paragraph tactics, but never even asked my district\u2019s GOP chair for a comment.\n\nThey don\u2019t care what people think, they want to control what they think.pic.twitter.com/taJR5aelYh— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1646408790
6. While the press run around the Capitol all day hearing my every word and analyzing every syllable in my speeches, they know more than anyone I\u2019m not all the \u2018isms of hate they have worked so hard to try to make the public believe.\n\nTheir hypocrisy is screaming.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1646408791
8. This behavior is beyond the pale, but you never see the rabid fake news media hold them accountable until the end of time like they do with Republicans.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1646408811
10. When you hurt people, it\u2019s right to apologize.\n\nYou have to accept responsibility when you do wrong. \n\nThat\u2019s what I\u2019ve done in the past and what every mature adult should do.\n\nYet the left and some on the right apply a double standard.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1646408818
12. Most importantly, we all must unify to return to policies that strengthen America and remove our dependence on foreign countries that want to defeat us. \n\nWashington insiders and media need to learn an important lesson.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1646408819
13. Stop acting like a bunch of high schoolers creating drama and spreading gossip that real Americans care nothing about.\n\nAnd learn to take the crisis we are in seriously for all of our sakes.\n\nOur future is at stake, and we are all in the same boat.\n\nIt\u2019s time to row together.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1646408819
NOW WATCH: 'Putin's nightmare' as Russian soldiers revolt and security forces 'overwhelmed' at home
'Putin's nightmare' as Russian soldiers revolt and security forces 'overwhelmed' at home www.youtube.com