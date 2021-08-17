Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jan. 6 'political prisoners' should be released because Taliban took over
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued on Tuesday that it is unfair to imprison people who took part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol since prisoners in Afghanistan were released when the Taliban took over the country.

Greene made the remarks while appearing on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon.

"There were 5,000 terrorist prisoners released from a camp. Set free," Greene said before comparing the Afghan prisoners to people who attacked the U.S. Capitol.

"Here are my thoughts," she continued. "Here we have people being held in prison that were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They're being treated like political prisoners of war but yet we have President Biden and Kamala Harris -- don't forget her, hold her accountable -- and this entire administration that allowed terrorists that will chop your head off, throw gay people off of buildings, that they will cover women in burkas and shove them in homes and treat them like slaves never to be seen from again."

Greene ended her interview by suggesting that Biden was relocating Afghans to the United States to elect more Muslim lawmakers.

"You can stop it and make a difference and then we don't have to see some old man on television leaving Americans over there in some horrid country like Afghanistan," she opined. "And we don't have to hear about refugees being brought into our country leading to the likeness of Ilhan Omar becoming members of Congress one day."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice

