Marjorie Taylor Greene: Alex Jones is being 'politically persecuted' over Sandy Hook conspiracy theories

In a recent interview, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that while she didn't like the fact that Alex Jones was spreading conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting, "Alex has apologized over and over again."
On Friday, a jury in Texas decided that Jones must pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis. The decision came one day after the jury awarded $4.1 million in compensatory damages.
Greene went on to say that "most of those videos" that featured Jones pushing Sandy Hook conspiracy theories have been wiped from the internet.
"But here's the issue: There's no amount of apologies, no amount of settlements that are going to bring those children back," Greene continued, adding that "at the same time, what's happening to Alex Jones is political persecution."
"We see it non-stop -- President Trump, his family ... but Alex Jones, I really like him because he's a good friend of mine," she said. "I think it's wrong what's happening to him, and his entire business wasn't built on what he said about Sandy Hook, it was built upon many other things, and it's not right."
Watch the video below or at this link.
