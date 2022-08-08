'Unholy force' Marjorie Taylor Greene busted by religious leader for her 'bastardization' of Christianity

In a column for the Daily Beast, the executive director of Faithful America scorched Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for distorting the teaching of Jesus Christ to push her defense of Christian nationalism.

Explaining that conservatives embracing the militant Christian stance -- with its overtones of racism -- are "wolves in sheep's clothing," Episcopal Rev. Nathan Empsall claims that the far-right conservative is guilty of the "bastardization of the Christian faith."

In a recent interview, the controversial lawmaker was asked about her embrace of the movement and she replied, "We need to be the party of nationalism. And I'm a Christian. I say it proudly we should be Christian nationalists. And when Republicans learn to represent most of the people that vote for them, then we will be the party that continues to grow without having to chase down certain identities or chase down, you know, certain segments of people."

Empsall bashed her exclusionary view of acceptance as un-Christian.

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene's backing of Christian nationalism goes beyond threatening



"It’s not the first time she has embraced the label. And it’s a dangerous turn of events that requires active, loud opposition from all of us, especially from American Christians, for whom Greene and her allies claim to speak," he wrote. "As a pastor, if there’s one thing I understand, it’s that Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic. Academic researchers define the authoritarian ideology as a political worldview—not a religion—that unconstitutionally and unbiblically merges Christian and American identities, declaring that democracy does not matter because America is a 'Christian nation' where only conservative Christians count as true Americans."

To illustrate his case he added, "The clear goal of Christian nationalism is to seize power only for its mostly white evangelical and conservative Catholic followers, no matter who else gets hurt or how many elections have to be overturned. This is the unholy force that incited the failed coup of Jan. 6, 2021, brought us the recent spate of theocratic Supreme Court opinions, and has inspired multiple wave upon wave of dangerous misinformation about elections, climate change, and COVID-19—all in direct contrast to Jesus’ teachings of love, truth, and the common good."

According to the religious leader, Greene "would have you believe that all of her critics “hate America [and] hate God,” but this ignores the fact that most Christians are appalled at the way she hijacks the Gospel to justify attending white nationalist rallies and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," adding, "They don’t speak for American Christians. And it's up to us to finally deflate their claims of a monopoly and thus their hold on power, reclaim our religion and its prophetic voice for the Gospel’s true values of love, dignity, equality, and social justice."

You can read more here.