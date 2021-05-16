Marjorie Taylor Greene labeled a 'temper tantrum' throwing 'trainwreck' in brutal MSNBC takedown

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) expressed disgust with Republican counterpart Marjorie Taylor Greene for her latest antics, calling the publicity-hungry Georgia conservative a "trainwreck" who has nothing better to do with her time in Congress.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Speier was unsparing in her criticism of the Republican who was caught harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this past week.

"What do you make of the back and forth between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?" host Witt asked. "I mean, it's been described as menacing behavior by Marjorie Taylor Greene. Is there a sense that people aren't necessarily safe when they go to work?"

"Well, I think we're all safe when we go to work," the California Democrat began. "I think Marjorie Taylor Greene is a trainwreck and she continues to want to create theater and she throws a little temper tantrum if they don't want to play with her."

"I think Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't want to play, and so that somehow made Marjorie Taylor Greene's day not complete because she didn't get the headline she wanted that she was then going to use to fundraise off of," she continued. "I mean it is a sick, sick situation when people will take action just to be able to use that little vignette to be able to raise money on it -- and that's what Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing. She has nothing else to do in Congress."

Watch below:



