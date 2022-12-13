'They can't handle the truth': Marjorie Taylor Greene rants at critics of 'armed' insurrection speech
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at her critics and defended what she said was a "joke" about leading an "armed" insurrection against the U.S. government.

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon welcomed Greene on his Tuesday show by laughing at the controversy she caused at a recent Young Republicans gala in New York.

"I will tell you something; if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would've been armed," she said at that time.

Bannon cackled after playing back a video of Greene's remarks.

"It's a joke!" Greene insisted. "Here's the joke, Steve. The joke is this, that the Democrats and the media have attacked us over and over, blamed you, blamed me, blamed everybody, blamed Trump, calling it an insurrection. But the reality is, it wasn't an insurrection. People were not armed."

"If it had been a real insurrection, everyone would have been armed," she continued. "And I was joking up there, and then the White House and the media, they lose their mind. You want to know why? They can't handle the truth. Because the truth about Jan. 6, the fact that all those Second Amendment supporters, all those gun owners were not armed!"

