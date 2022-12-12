Marjorie Taylor Greene's new 'endorsement of violence' could land her in front of a grand jury: CNN analysts

Reacting to a video clip of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) boasting that she and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon would have done a better job leading the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jane 6th, two CNN analysts stated she should be compelled to testify before a grand jury looking into the insurrection.

In a video released over the weekend, a smirking Taylor Greene can be seen telling a laughing crowd, " Then Jan. 6 happened. And next thing you know, I organized the whole thing, along with Steve Bannon here. And I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed."

“See that’s the whole joke, isn’t it. They say that whole thing was planned and I’m like, are you kidding me? A bunch of conservatives, second amendment supporters, went in the Capitol without guns, and they think that we organized that?” she then added.

According to CNN's John Avlon, her comments should send up red flags for investigators looking into the lead-up and aftermath of the Capitol riot that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives.

"What this congresswoman is saying is they were insufficiently armed, she was playing to the crowd but what she is saying is without accountability, failed insurrections are just practice," he told the "CNN This Morning" hosts.

He then added, "They would have succeeded and would have come armed -- that's a statement with real weight if you're a member of Congress. That's an endorsement of violence."

According to CNN analyst Errol Louis, the Georgia Republican may have opened herself up to be subpoenaed.

"It would have been illegal to bring weapons into the district, as she no doubt knows," e told the panel. "It's the kind of thing where, in the name of being cute in front of the donors or whatever group she's addressing, she could talk herself into a grand jury."

"This is not stuff to take lightly," he continued. "This is a country on the edge in a lot of ways and if she really means this, she should repeat it under oath. I'd love to hear it."

Watch the segment below or at this link.