Judge recommends dropping voters' effort to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot

A Georgia judge has recommended that a challenge from a group of voters looking to block GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection should be dropped, The Washington Examiner reports.

Judge Charles Beaudrot's ruling comes after a hearing to establish if Greene had participated in an "insurrection" due to her rhetoric surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Georgia's Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger will be the one to make the final decision.

"Raffensperger is not expected to remove Greene, who is popular in her conservative northwest Georgia district and among Trump supporters nationwide, due to his reelection campaign," reports the Washington Examiner. "Raffensperger faces his own reelection challenge, facing off in the May 24 Republican primary for secretary of state against Rep. Jody Hice, who claims the 2020 presidential election vote-counting process was corrupted. Raffensperger has already received ire from Trump and his supporters due to his refusal to investigate claims of voter fraud in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election."

A group of voters filed the legal challenge against Greene’s candidacy in March of this year.

“I believe in democracy. When I served in the Army, I had to take an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” said Michael Rasbury, one of the five voters in Georgia’s 14th congressional district behind the challenge. “Everything I’ve read says Rep. Greene was involved in the Jan. 6th insurrection that was trying to override everything I believe in – Our Constitution, how we run elections, and how our government is set up. She should not be on the ballot.”