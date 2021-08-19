‘Irredeemable psychopath’: Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves the internet stunned with new expletive-laden attack on Biden

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came under fire yet again on Thursday — this time for an expletive-laden rant she posted on the MAGA social media platform Gettr.

In the video, recorded inside a gym, Greene says: "Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of sh*t. Thousands of American are stuck over there in Afghanistan, and you're letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you're lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home."

Vice News notes that Greene was one of just 16 GOP lawmakers who last month voted against increasing the number of visas for Afghans who helped U.S. troops.

Greene posted the video to Gettr but not to other platforms such as Facebook or Twitter. However, Twitter users including the Patriot Takes account were quick to repost it.

