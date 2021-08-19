‘Irredeemable psychopath’: Marjorie Taylor Greene leaves the internet stunned with new expletive-laden attack on Biden

Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came under fire yet again on Thursday — this time for an expletive-laden rant she posted on the MAGA social media platform Gettr.
In the video, recorded inside a gym, Greene says: "Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of sh*t. Thousands of American are stuck over there in Afghanistan, and you're letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you're lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home."
Vice News notes that Greene was one of just 16 GOP lawmakers who last month voted against increasing the number of visas for Afghans who helped U.S. troops.
Greene posted the video to Gettr but not to other platforms such as Facebook or Twitter. However, Twitter users including the Patriot Takes account were quick to repost it.
Here are a few reactions:
Marjorie Taylor Greene needs to be immediately removed from office and thrown in jail forever. She’s a disgusting… https://t.co/j7dxD8AwZL— The USA Singers (@The USA Singers) 1629343049.0
Dear @SpeakerPelosi I respectfully request that you please do something with this unhinged person who has denigrat… https://t.co/2Vht7DW3TZ— Queenie (@Queenie) 1629351145.0
I don't care what your politics are....there is no way this person should be allowed to step foot in metro DC let a… https://t.co/C3F33VSdZ1— Shannon the OTHER Dude (@Shannon the OTHER Dude) 1629345725.0
This person is disgusting. This person is useless. This person is unbalanced. This person is the living embodiment… https://t.co/wgLrzbxwPH— Yvonne “trans rights are human rights” Fox (@Yvonne “trans rights are human rights” Fox) 1629338444.0
This is unacceptable behavior from a member of Congress. @GOPLeader must move to Censure Marjorie Taylor Greene. https://t.co/g9GflAxY8H— Chris Hahn (@Chris Hahn) 1629373380.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from Congress. Raise your hand if you agree.— Kim Mangone (@Kim Mangone) 1629346628.0