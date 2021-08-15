WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks FBI while whining about the  treatment of Capitol rioters

On Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came to the defense of the Jan. 6th Capitol rioters who have been taken into custody by the FBI, claiming they are being treated worse than the "terrorists at Gitmo."

In a breakfast speech before the Cobb County GOP, the controversial lawmaker -- who is currently banned on Twitter for spreading false information about COVID-19 vaccines -- spent an hour raging about the New Green Deal, communism (while bluntly stating that President Joe Biden is "absolutely a communist") before turning to the plight of the insurrectionists who stormed the nation's Capitol on Jan 6th resulting in lawmakers having to flee.

At the 1:49:00 mark, Greene explained, "Talk about political weapons and warfare, the FBI and the Department of Justice is (sic) completely out of line. The way they are charging people who were at the Capitol on January 6th is terrifying. Especially because of the fact that they have ignored Antifa and BLM's violent terrorists."

"The way they have targetted the people who were there on January 6th is unbelievable," she added. "I was there that day, I did not like the violence, and I have said over and over again, that was wrong, and those people have been charged, and to hold them like political prisoners in the Washington D.C. federal prison and other prisons in this country is wrong."

"They are treating those people worse than they treat the terrorists at Gitmo," she continued. "They are treating those people worse than they treat illegal aliens being held in detention centers -- and I have toured detention centers and I know what they look like."

Watch below:



