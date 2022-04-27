Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on linking Catholic Church leaders to 'the Devil' in new rant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week accused the Catholic Church of being run by people who are controlled by Satan -- and she's not backing down in the face of criticism from Catholic League President Bill Donahue.

In response to Donahue's call for an apology, Greene came out with a blistering statement accusing church leaders of systematically covering up pedophilia within their ranks.

Greene started out by noting that she was born a Catholic but decided to leave the church in the wake of the priest abuse scandal that tarnished the church's reputation earlier this century.

"I realized that I could not trust the Church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles, and that they harbored monsters even in their own ranks," Greene wrote on Twitter. "It’s the church leadership I was referring to when I invoked the Devil. The bishops know that, but had their loyal lapdog pretend I was being disrespectful about the faith. Just so we’re clear, bishops, when I said “controlled by Satan,” I wasn’t talking about the Catholic Church. I was talking about you."

Greene then slammed the church for purportedly being too welcoming to undocumented immigrants, and then attacked them again for covering up mass pedophilia.

"What more can we expect from criminals and abusers living unaccountable lives of luxury funded by the rest of us, draped in fine linens while choirboys are raped," she wrote.

Read the whole statement here.

