Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that cartel planted bomb at border is false, 'high-level' source tells Fox
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the 2023 CPAC. (Shutterstock.com)
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday morning posted a photo on social media of what appears to be an explosive device found at the border that she alleges was planted by the cartel. But the object was actually filled with dirt, according to a Customs and Border Protection source who spoke to a Fox News journalist.
The far-right Republican congresswoman from Georgia called for military action against the cartels before her claims were deemed false by a Fox News journalist.
“Explosive found by Border Patrol Agents Jan 17th.Agents have surveillance of who brought it in and when and confirmed it was the Cartel,” Greene tweeted.

“This changes everything.”

Greene seemed to suggest that the device was part of a broader effort to harm Americans.

“Not only are the Cartels murdering Americans everyday through drugs and crime, but now they are planting bombs on our land in our country,” Greene said.

“Our US military needs to take action against the Mexican Cartels. End this Cartel led war against America!”

But authorities said that what appeared to be an explosive device was determined to be fake, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted.

“A high level CBP source tells me that this was a fake, and was actually filled with dirt,” Melugin said.

“It was discovered by Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande City in the RGV, and while it appeared nefarious, I’m told it did not contain any explosives.”

