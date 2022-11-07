Marjorie Taylor Greene could play a lead role in House investigations if GOP takes back majority
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (screengrab).

House Republican Kevin McCarthy is already talking about what he would do if Republicans take back the majority in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The California Republican left the door open to impeaching President Joe Biden, as some in his caucus have clamored for, and has publicly committed to reinstating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to committee assignments after Democrats stripped her of those for making various inflammatory remarks, reported CNN.

“She’s going to have committees to serve on, just like every other member," McCarthy said. "Members request different committees and as we go through the steering committee, we’ll look at it. She can put through the committees she wants, just like any other member in our conference that gets elected.”

Greene wouldn't face any restrictions on which committees she can serve on, McCarthy said, and she has previously said she wants a seat on the House Oversight Committee, which would play a leading role on whatever investigations Republicans would launch.

McCarthy also reiterated his intention to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee.

