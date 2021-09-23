Marjorie Taylor Greene calls vax mandates 'corporate communism' in latest incoherent rant

The Republican war on public health measures was on full display as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) complained about vaccine mandates being "communism."

Greene, a first-term member who was stripped of all committee assignments after only a month in office, has been spending her time throwing red meat to the GOP base and pushing conspiracy theories.

"People should be able to decide if they want to take the vaccine and if they don't want to take the vaccine," Greene argued, even though unvaccinated Americans are breaking the hospital systems in multiple states.

"But the worst thing we're seeing is something I call corporate communism, where these policies are being pushed onto businesses and large corporations and then the government, what the government is saying, like take the vaccine, you have to take the vaccine — they're pushing it through the workplace," she complained.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is instituting a rule that requires employers with 100 or more employees to require weekly testing of unvaccinated workers in an effort to protect against unsafe workplaces.

"And this is something that we've always seen in communism, it's all about the worker, right, and the worker's rights, but yet they're forcing these strict policies, saying you have to take a vaccine in order to go to work, in order to go to the store, in order to go to the restaurant or for your kids to go to school, buy and sell, and this is where we are," she claimed, despite the fact that is not what is going on in America.