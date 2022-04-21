‘Crazytown’: Former senator aghast Marjorie Taylor Greene has more power than Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell

QAnon-promoting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may not even sit on a single congressional committee, but the first-term Republican has more political power than GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), an MSNBC analyst argued on Thursday.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) explained her thinking during an interview on MSNBC with "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace.

McCaskill referred to Greene as "the QAnon lady" in reference to one of the conspiracy theories voiced by the congresswoman who infamously suggested that California wildfires were started by a Jewish space laser.

"She had more power today, I think, than Kevin McCarthy," she explained. "He thinks he's some big genius — and Mitch McConnell, too."

"She is going to white nationalist rallies and they do nothing. That's how afraid of her they are," McCaskill continued. "That's who's in charge in the Republican Party are these crazytown people along with the liar-in-chief down at Mar-a-Lago playing golf. And it is unbelievable when you look at the history of the Republican Party and the smart people and people who I disagreed with but who had integrity and would stand up for the right thing in the moment of history when it's important. none of these folks pass that test. None of them."



