Marjorie Taylor Greene tirade blames school shooting victims for not having guns

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at a school shooting survivor for not protecting himself with a gun.

In a back-in-forth over Twitter, Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg asked Greene to defend her position on gun rights.

"Please explain to me how my classmates' rights including the second amendment were not infringed upon when they were killed in their classrooms," Hogg wrote. "If you are killed because of our unregulated militia you lose all of your rights including 2A- death is the ultimate infringement."

Greene fired back with a series of tweets suggesting that Hogg could have protected himself and his fellow students if he had a gun.

"The killer himself is the only one who owes an explanation, not anyone who supports the 2A," she wrote, referring to the Second Amendment. "The gun doesn’t owe an explanation nor the gun manufacturer."

Greene went on to criticize Hogg because he hasn't tried to ban cars or knives.

"When a student brought guns to my school to kill other students he was mad at, unlike you, my reaction was why is he the only one with guns and why is there no one with guns to defend us?" she wrote. "Your reaction was joining a women’s anti-gun lobby funded by billionaire Bloomberg."

"Tragically because of senseless gun free zone laws, many people have been killed by bad guys with guns who are willingly breaking many laws to commit murder and they don’t care about gun free zones, while law abiding innocent people are unable to defend themselves with guns," Greene said. "Just be clear, if a bad guy is trying to kill me or my family, I will gladly use my 2A rights to defend myself and others with whatever gun I choose and with as many and as much ammunition I choose to fire."

Greene did not say if she would introduce legislation to allow underage students to be armed at public schools.

The lawmaker has previously been caught on video harassing Hogg as he walked through the halls of the U.S. Capitol.