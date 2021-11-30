Marjorie Taylor Greene declares Nancy Mace ‘trash’ as GOP feud erupts in public

Republicans are openly bashing each other on cable TV and social media as the most extreme members of the GOP fight against there being any condemnation of their rhetoric.
It started when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) launched a bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Boebert likened Omar to a suicide bomber and declared her a member of the "Jihad Squad."
During a Monday appearance on CNN, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she "100 percent" condemned Boebert's bigotry.
READ MORE: 'Rep. Omar hung up on me': Lauren Boebert's apology phone call to Ilhan Omar ends with angry clash
That raised the ire of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who declared Mace "is the trash in the GOP Conference" and accused her of being friends with the "Jihad Squad."
Mace fits right in on @CNNhttps://www.mediaite.com/tv/disgusting-gop-rep-nancy-mace-calls-out-lauren-boebert-over-anti-muslim-attack-on-ilhan-omar/\u00a0\u2026— Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1638278110
Mace replied by noting Greene's attack had a typo.
*you\u2019re \n\nAnd, while I\u2019m correcting you, I\u2019m a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan.\n\nWhat I\u2019m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little \u201cleague.\u201dhttps://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1465669580496400386\u00a0\u2026— Nancy Mace (@Nancy Mace) 1638279632
So trashy not worth a spelling correction.https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1465669580496400386\u00a0\u2026— Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1638279946
Mace used emojis to declare that Greene is "batsh*t crazy."
This is what looks like.https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1465669580496400386\u00a0\u2026— Nancy Mace (@Nancy Mace) 1638281735