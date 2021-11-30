Marjorie Taylor Greene declares Nancy Mace ‘trash’ as GOP feud erupts in public

In a tweet on Tuesday, Greene said that Mace is "trash."

"Mace you can back up off of @laurenboebert or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad," she wrote on Twitter.

Greene was livid when she appeared on Steve Bannon's War Room program minutes later.

"She's basically an apologist for Islamic terrorists," Greene said of Omar. "There is no need to apologize to that woman because she will never stop. She's bloodthirsty, she wants Republicans completely taken out, she wants Republicans jailed. She does not care about our country. She's anti-American."

The Georgia lawmaker argued that Republicans shouldn't apologize to Democrats for racist remarks because "it's never enough for them."

Greene went on to accuse Omar of marrying her brother, which the Democratic lawmaker has denied.

"She's a disgrace to our nation and here we have Nancy Mace stepping up and attacking Lauren Boebert simply because Lauren Boebert had said something about Ilhan Omar," Greene ranted. "It's like no big deal, no one cares. These people say worse things about us. They call us all kinds of names. They call us white supremacists! They call us racists! They call us insurrectionists! And those are nasty words that none of are."

"Nancy Mace is the one out of line!" she added. "We should step up to the plate. We don't need to apologize to Ilhan Omar. We should be holding Nancy Mace accountable for attacking Lauren Boebert! Lauren Boebert did nothing wrong!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.