Marjorie Taylor Greene declares Nancy Mace ‘trash’ as GOP feud erupts in public
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace on Facebook.

Republicans are openly bashing each other on cable TV and social media as the most extreme members of the GOP fight against there being any condemnation of their rhetoric.

It started when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) launched a bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Boebert likened Omar to a suicide bomber and declared her a member of the "Jihad Squad."

During a Monday appearance on CNN, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she "100 percent" condemned Boebert's bigotry.

READ MORE: 'Rep. Omar hung up on me': Lauren Boebert's apology phone call to Ilhan Omar ends with angry clash

That raised the ire of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who declared Mace "is the trash in the GOP Conference" and accused her of being friends with the "Jihad Squad."

Mace replied by noting Greene's attack had a typo.

Mace used emojis to declare that Greene is "batsh*t crazy."

SmartNews