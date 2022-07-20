'We have to say alleged': Newsmax host corrects Marjorie Taylor Greene on Fauci's 'wrongdoings'
Newsmax/screen grab

Newsmax host John Bachman reminded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that Dr. Anthony Fauci has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing with regard to his response to Covid-19.

During an interview on Newsmax, Greene previewed the investigations that Republicans will launch if they take over the House in the midterm elections.

"Dr. Fauci is an unelected bureaucrat and he controls too much in our country and he has been in charge of the devastating things that have happened in this country involving Covid-19," Greene opined. "And Republicans are going to investigate Dr. Fauci. We are going to investigate the origins of Covid-19."

"So I'm sure Dr. Fauci has realized this and he knows one thing," she continued. "If he retires to get himself out of that part of our government then he can't cover things up and I think that's what's going on right now."

Greene said Republicans "have great intentions of doing investigations to expose all of the wrongdoings."

"And I don't think Dr. Fauci wants the truth to come out about his role about Covid-19," she concluded.

Bachman responded with a correction.

"We have to say alleged wrongdoings," he lamented, "because it's still under scrutiny right now."

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

