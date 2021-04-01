GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to 'fire Fauci' -- but it's doomed to fail
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spent Thursday morning attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci before introducing a specious bill to cut his salary.

The Georgia Republican introduced a bill after her tweet spree that would reduce the epidemiologist's government salary to $0 until the Senate confirms a replacement administrator for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

However, the NIAID director's appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.

The Fire Fauci Act would also prohibit businesses from refusing service to people who are unvaccinated.