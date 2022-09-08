'It's so much fun': Marjorie Taylor Greene watches as children deliver water to flood victims
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week said that she had "so much fun" watching children deliver drinking water to flood victims in her state.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Greene stood in front of pallets of water as her constituents in Chattooga County drove up to receive supplies.

Greene did not pitch in to help during the 10-minute video, but she did praise the children who were doing the work.

"These kids don't have school and the reason why they don't have school is because the schools have been shut down because of the flooding," she explained. "And so they're here volunteering with no school and they're loading up cars with water."

"And this is so great," the lawmaker added. "This is so much fun to see kids doing stuff like this."

Watch the video below.


