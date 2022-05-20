Twitter goes wild after Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests she has presidential ambitions

Controversial Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia explained Friday on Twitter what she would do if she were the President of the United States. But her apparent presidential aspirations ignited a flood of mockery on the social media site.



“If I were President right now, I’d rip the noose off American businesses & reward people who work,” she tweeted. “I would radically deregulate, incentivize, and build 100% confidence in our country’s businesses - large and small to unleash and rebuild the power of the American economy.”

“In a very short time, America would dominate the world’s economy and cripple our enemies ability to wage war against other countries,” Greene continued. “Russia would be broke. China’s fake fragile economy would fail. And hard working Americans would be wealthy, successful, & happy.”

Greene has gained notoriety for spreading conspiracy theories and has been sanctioned by both Congress and Twitter for her controversial comments. Her latest remarks sparked thousands of interactions on Twitter, with most of the responses being negative.

"No one read past the first six words because they were laughing too hard," remarked on Twitter user.

"If Marjorie Taylor Greene were president? You’re not going to serve more than one term, let alone become president," replied Allen B. Glines of the Center for Public Advocacy.

"First executive action: Find and dispose of those Jewish space lasers starting all the fires," said retired mixed martial arts fighter Nate Quarry in response to Greene’s tweets, referencing a 2018 Facebook post in which she suggested the Rothschild family might be using satellites to ignite wildfires in California.

"It’s a good thing you’ll never be president," added Jimmy Stafford, a founding member of the Grammy Award winning band Train.

"BREAKING: Coffee immediately shoots out of noses all across America as Marge starts tweet with “If I were president right now," added another Twitter user.