'I literally am furious!' Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it after being 'blocked out' by Fox News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Fox News after she was not allowed to participate in a post-debate event on behalf of Donald Trump.

Moments after the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, Greene told RSBN host Brian Glenn that Fox News refused to let her enter the so-called spin room as a surrogate for Trump because he boycotted the event. Fox News made it clear ahead of time that Trump surrogates would not be admitted if he did not participate.

"Now, this is a Fox News-hosted debate, Brian, and they have something called the spin room, which is common at presidential debates," Greene explained. "I'm a surrogate for President Trump. I'm also a member of Congress."

"And I just want to go ahead and let you know, and for the audience listening, they just blocked us out," she complained. "They would not allow myself, Matt Gaetz, any other Trump surrogates to go into the spin room... So this is censorship from Fox News. This is censorship, not allowing surrogates for President Trump to go into the spin room."

Glenn tried to move on to another subject, but Greene said she was too angry.

"I'm sorry," the lawmaker fumed. "I'm still so mad that we just were blocked out. I literally am furious."

"We have freedom of speech," she insisted. "President Trump's speech is constantly being canceled, Brian. He's being arrested and indicted in Fulton County tomorrow because of his speech, because he said the election was stolen in 2020."

"And now us as surrogates for President Trump supporting his candidacy, wanting to talk about his message in the spin room tonight have been censored and blocked out," she added.

