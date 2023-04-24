Marjorie Taylor Greene declares ‘Americans are about to quit watching’ Fox News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday warned that Fox News will lose viewers over its decision to cut ties with conservative opinion host Tucker Carlson.

The Georgia Republican in a tweet blamed the move on the influence of a “woke mob” and said she expects that Fox News will experience blowback over its decision to dismiss Carlson.

“Cable news is about to be taught a powerful lesson after Fox News caved to the woke mob and fired Tucker Carlson,” Greene tweeted.

“Americans no longer blindly watch the news like they did decades ago, they only watch the ones who have courage to tell the truth.

“Americans are about to quit watching.”

She expressed loyalty to the former Fox host in a tweet earlier Monday that said “I stand with @TuckerCarlson. Wherever he goes.”

Greene was joined in expressing support for Carlson by failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

“The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox,” Lake tweeted.

“Good for you, @TuckerCarlson . You’re free & uncensored!”