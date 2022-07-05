'It's the guns': Firearms safety advocate wrecks Marjorie Taylor Greene for blaming latest mass shooting on video games

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday tried to blame the horrific mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on video games and drugs -- but not easy access to firearms.

Writing on Twitter, Greene demanded to know whether shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was either addicted to video games or if he took anti-depressants, as she believed those factors likely caused him to go on a shooting rampage on July 4 that left six people dead and dozens more injured.

"What drugs and/or psychiatric drugs was he on for his mind to be ruined in alternate reality games that caused him to commit a mass shooting?" Greene wrote on Twitter. "His parents know. The police know. School, arrest, hospital records? The public DESERVES to know."

Shannon Watts, the founder of firearms safety advocacy group Moms Demand, quickly debunked Greene's claims that anti-depressants or videos games were to blame for the Highland Park massacre.

IN OTHER NEWS: Abortion-banning red states have worst maternal mortality rates of any in the nation

"Iceland is the world’s biggest consumer of [selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors]," she wrote. "They’ve had 5 gun homicides since 2020; in the US, there have been over 30,000 in that time. Japan is one of the largest video game markets in the world. They have only 10 shooting deaths a year; the US has 40,000."

In conclusion, wrote Watts, "It’s the guns."

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering revealed shortly after the shooting occurred that Crimo had "legally obtained" the weapon he is suspected to have used in the deadly assault on the city's July 4 parade.