'I don't think we're quite there': Marjorie Taylor Greene disappoints Maria Bartiromo on impeachment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed on Sunday that Republican lawmakers do not have an appetite for impeachment yet.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Greene about the prospects of impeaching President Joe Biden for unproven allegations of corruption.

"Do you feel you have enough votes in the membership to actually impeach Joe Biden?" Bartiromo wondered.

"I don't think we're quite there yet, Maria, just to be honest with you," Greene replied. "But I hope that the amount of overwhelming evidence that has come out and continues to pour out will convince those members that are still on the fence."

"And Maria, to be honest with you, I'm so thankful you're covering this issue because it's been a full blackout from the mainstream media," she added. "And these members that still aren't quite there to be able to vote for an inquiry need to hear from their people back home in their districts."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.