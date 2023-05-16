Marjorie Taylor Greene demands Americans 'fall in line' and support her impeachment binge

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced the impeachment of Christopher Wray, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump after he fired James Comey.

Greene announced the impeachment along with the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Matthew Graves, which Greene is angry over the prosecutions of those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, and the lack of arrests around other D.C. matters. According to Graves, 67 percent of those who were arrested were by the city were not prosecuted, The Washington Post reported in March.

“The time for weaponizing the Department of Justice needs to come to an end. And because you refuse to prosecute real criminals that are violating all the crimes here in Washington, D.C., and you want to talk about D.C. residents — they are victims of your abuse of power,” she said. “And because of that, I am introducing articles of impeachment on you, Mr. Graves."

The U.S. Attorney's office only prosecutes federal crimes, not state or local matters.

Speaking with Steve Bannon on Tuesday, Greene explained that this is just the tip of her impending impeachments.

Greene confessed that she didn't have the support of the Republican Caucus for her impeachments, which is why she needed Bannon's help. She said that Americans who cared about justice needed to "fall in line, and bring in as much support as possible."

"Steve, I don't — I don't have to have the support of the conference to file articles of impeachment if I have the support of the American people," Greene said.

"It's America First patriots," Greene continued, "it's the MAGA Republicans and it's people that are sick and tired of the empty promises, and sick and tired of the two-tier justice system."

She went on to explain that Wray and Graves are just the beginning, and she'll announce more. She called on the Founding Fathers for giving her the tool of impeachment, which she said, is the same as "firing someone from your business."

In point of fact, if Congress passes impeachment, the Senate votes on whether or not to have a trial to remove the person, so Greene is nothing more than the assistant manager of the "firing process" in her analogy.

See the clip of Greene on Bannon below or at the link here.