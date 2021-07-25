Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Air Force veteran a 'traitor'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attacked an Air Force Lt. Colonel on Sunday, telling him that he's a "traitor."
She made the comment after Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) agreed to join the Jan. 6 special select committee as one of the Republicans willing to examine the attack on the U.S. Capitol in a bipartisan way. Greene didn't feel that Kinzinger was right for the job because he already voted to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 attack.
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attempted to put two members on the committee who are the biggest firebrands in the caucus. One of the two may also have been involved in the attack.
Greene is independently wealthy from her father's corporation, though it's unclear if she's ever had any real role in the business. She's never served in the American military, much less gone to war. Kinzinger served in both Iraq and Afghanistan after the attacks on the Twin Towers on 9/11. Greene questioned whether the Pentagon was even hit on Sept. 11, 2001.
See a screen capture of Greene's tweet below:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene R-GA calls Rep. Adam Kinzinger a 'traitor' for joining the January 6 committee. (Kinzi… https://t.co/KJYRiU6TH2— Jamie Dupree (@Jamie Dupree) 1627253765.0