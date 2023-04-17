'Our country is a joke': Marjorie Taylor Greene unloads on prosecution of military leaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday lashed out at the federal government for the prosecution of alleged leaker Jack Teixeira.
While appearing on the War Room broadcast with host Steve Bannon, Greene suggested that Teixeira had been caught up in a conspiracy to leak military secrets.
"But just like the fall guy from Afghanistan was Stu Scheller, and he was the only one that got arrested from that debacle," Greene said, "now we have Jack, the 21-year-old National Guardsman, that they want to make the biggest traitor in America, and anyone that defends him or says, wait a minute, what is really going on? Well, you become a traitor too. And that's what they're trying to say about me."
Bannon wondered if Greene believed Teixeira, as a "Grundon" in the National Guard, could have had access to national security secrets.
"No, I don't buy it," the lawmaker replied. "And if he did, our country is a joke. Our country is a joke. If that kid had full access to all this classified information, then you might as well forget it. We're done. We're absolutely done."
Greene agreed that Teixeira must "face some penalties," but she insisted "there's a lot more there, and it needs to be exposed."