Marjorie Taylor Greene gets into shouting match with Democrat on Capitol steps

There were terse words exchanged between lawmakers on the Capitol steps on Wednesday.

The ordeal unfolded after Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was temporarily saved again from being removed from Congress on Wednesday afternoon. He left the building, and the press swarmed. Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (D-NY) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) exchanged words with Santos, heckling him to "Resign, bro!"

But after the incident, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had to get her bit in, as well.

Bowman tried to tell her that kicking out Santos would help save their party. "Your party is hanging by a thread!"

"No, we've got to get rid of Biden to save the country!" Greene claimed.

"It's hanging by a thread!" Bowman said again.

Greene wagged her finger at him. "Impeach Biden!" she shouted, raising a fist in the air. "No more CNN!"

"No more debt ceiling nonsense," Bowman said.

Greene laughed at him, waving her hand in his face.

"Come on, now, save the party!" Bowman told her. "Save America!"

"Impeach Biden! Save the country!" Greene chanted.

"Fix the guns, save the children," Bowman said.

Greene shouted something about the border, "What about the children? Where are all the migrant children? You guys have lost them!"

The reference was to a 2018 report that the Trump administration lost at least 1500 migrant children that were let into the United States when they were unaccompanied, arriving at the U.S. border, as The New York Times reported at the time.

Ocasio-Cortes encouraged Bowman to step away, noting, "Bro, it's not worth it."

