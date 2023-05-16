Marjorie Taylor Greene blames U.S. Attorney for J6er’s suicide

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames a U.S. attorney for a Jan. 6 rioter’s suicide, and the far-right congresswoman from Georgia said Monday she plans to grill Matthew Graves when he appears before the Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Tuesday.
Greene (R-Ga.) during a telephone interview on the conservative Real America’s Voice news channel downplayed Matthew Perna’s culpability in the insurrection, saying he “walked in and walked out. Never assaulted a police officer, never caused any damage. He just made the mistake of walking inside the capitol for 20 minutes.”
Perna was awaiting sentencing on charges of witness tampering, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and two counts of disorderly conduct when he died by suicide Feb. 25, 2022. His obituary said he died of a “broken heart.”
Greene has a different view of Perna’s case.
She claimed during her appearance on Real America’s Voice that Graves “is responsible for the persecution against January 6 defendants and I plan on questioning him directly.”
She assailed Graves on the eve of his testimony, saying “this attorney who ignores all this violent crime in Washington, D.C., all types of horrific juvenile crimes and violent crimes here. He throws the book at these January 6 defendants and Matthew Perna committed suicide because of this.
“Because of people like Matthew Graves.”
