'Learn how sarcasm works': Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly backpedals on 'armed' insurrection

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) confirmed on Monday that she had made remarks about how to plan an "armed" insurrection against the government but insisted that the comments had been a joke.
At a gala for Young Republicans over the weekend, Greene said that Trump supporters would have "won" on Jan. 6 if she and Steve Bannon had planned the attempted insurrection.
"I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would've been armed," she told the crowd.
But on Monday, Greene downplayed her remarks as "sarcasm" after receiving criticism from the White House.
"The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works. My comments were making fun of Joe Biden and the Democrats, who have continuously made me a political target since January 6th," Greene said in a statement. "Every day, I receive violent threats against my life simply because Democrats and the media have lied and smeared my character for the past two years."
"Rather than trying to weaponize a sarcastic joke I made, they should be going after people like Yoel Roth who silenced a sitting President and allowed child pornography to run rampant on Twitter," she added. "I will never back down from my support of the Second Amendment. And I will never allow the White House, Democrats, or the media to continue to accuse me of something I had nothing to do with."
Some analysts have suggested that Greene's remarks could lead to a grand jury investigation.